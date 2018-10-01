Credit card skimming suspect wanted

SUFFOLK, Va.(WAVY) – Suffolk Police are searching for a suspect related to several credit card fraud cases in Suffolk and the Hampton Roads area.

This suspect may be connected to several credit card skimming cases. His photo is seen above.

If you have any information related to the identification of this suspect please contact Suffolk Police at (757) 923-2350, contact the Suffolk Crime Line anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or publish a tip anonymously at p3tips.com.

Credit card skimming is a specific form of credit card fraud that is performed by attaching a “skimmer” to an otherwise legitimate transaction. When the card goes through the “skimmer” the information stored in its magnetic strip is collected and stolen.

In order to prevent skimming, police urge you to be careful when making card transactions. If you notice something is off about a machine, such as different color schemes, mismatching materials, or the reader looking misaligned, contact the business owner and use another. You are also urged to keep close watch of your own credit card records in order to catch unusual activity.