Crash with injuries closes Canon Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A crash with reported injuries has closed a portion of Canon Blvd. Friday morning.

Canon is closed between City Center and the Canon plant, police said in a tweet.

Police didn’t have additional information as of 9:05 a.m., but said the roadway was set to be closed for 45 minutes.

