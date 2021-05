NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police dispatch has confirmed a multi-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver.

They received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday that a driver going in the wrong direction down the interstate. The crash on I-64 at mile marker 278.8 near Chesapeake Boulevard.

Both shoulders, plus the right lane, remain closed on the eastbound side.

No word on injuries.

