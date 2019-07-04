Cradock community celebrates the Fourth with 101st annual patriotic salute and bike parade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “It’s a slice of America, and this is a great community and Portsmouth is a great city,” smiled Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe.

Dozens of people decked out their bikes and even scooters as they came together for the annual patriotic salute and bike parade in the historic Cradock community of Portsmouth.

“This is lights and a flag, the streamers and all this, and all these cool windmills,” explained one scooter rider, Kane.

Among those on wheels was Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene and Sheriff’s deputies.

Mayor Rowe was covered head to toe in red, white, and blue.

“It makes you feel like a kid, the fact that they’ve decorated their bikes to the great detail they have is just heartwarming,” said Rowe.

Organizer David Sumers, who lives in the Cradock community, says he looks forward to this day every year.

“I believe because it’s a family friendly event, that’s what makes it special,” Sumers said.

Thursday’s parade celebrated the Cradock community’s 101st anniversary.

There were musical and dance performances.

During one song, some of the veterans in attendance joined hand in hand as they remembered why they were celebrating.

“I have known several fellow service members who on several different deployments did not come back. I know some who are here today, but pieces of them are not pieces of them mentally are not because of the sacrifices they made,” said VFW District 2 Commander James Evans.

Organizers are already coordinating for next year.