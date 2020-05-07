Courts to resume non-emergency hearings on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Local courts may resume hearing some non-emergency court cases in-person come May 18.

The Supreme Court of Virginia issued a new order extending its declaration of judicial emergency due to the spread of coronavirus. The first order was issued in March and prevented courts from hearing non-emergency cases due the pandemic.

The new order will take effect on May 18 and allow for courts to resume hearing non-emergency cases in person. The Supreme Court of Virginia is urging judges to conduct hearings by video or the phone whenever possible, but will allow courts to reopen to in-person hearings if they deem it safe.

Courts that do reopen to the public must comply with safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in courthouses. The new order will expire on June 7.

The suspension of non-emergency court hearings has put a serious strain on the court system.

About 673,000 cases have been continued in Virginia’s general district, circuit and juvenile domestic relations courts between March 16 and May 1. Nearly 100,000 cases are added to that backlog every week that non-emergency cases go unheard.

