Couple uses Rubik’s Cubes to make artwork of famous faces

NEW YORK CITY (WGN) — A New York City couple has been using their downtime during the pandemic to discover a new hobby.

As a child, Phillip Pollack would take long 19-hour car rides from New York to Florida with his family. During one of those, he learned how to do the Rubik’s Cube.

As 2020, and the pandemic, forced us all to stay inside, Pollack and his fiancee Jennifer Loeb started using Rubik’s Cubes to create pieces of art.

They started off small with 40-50 cubes and now have over 1,000. They’re creating incredible works of art, with just six simple colors.

Some famous faces they’ve “drawn” include Ryan Reynolds, Jimmy Fallon and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

If you want to check out their work, you can head visit their Instagram page or by following them on TikTok @nicecubeart.