Couple finally receives appliances they paid for from closed Newport News store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A couple who filed a lawsuit against Shawel’s TV and Appliance Company has finally received the thousands of dollars in kitchen appliances they bought from the store last year.

“I cooked breakfast this morning. It’s really nice to be able to get back in there,” said Newport News resident Frances Larson.

Frances and her husband filed a warrant in debt lawsuit against the appliance store, as well as the Hilton Shopping Center where it was located, after they bought $7,000 worth of new kitchen appliances and never received them.

They were in the process of renovating their kitchen, but when they went to pick up their new appliances, they saw the store’s landlord had chained and locked the doors.

The Larsons reached out to 10 On Your Side for help and just one day after 10 On Your Side ran their story, they got a call from their lawyer.

“He said you need to go down there,” Roy Larson said.

The Larson’s lawyer told them the store’s landlord had removed the lock, and the owner was inside moving appliances.

“She was real nice. She says she’s sorry that all this happened, and that the appliances were getting moved out front so we could get them,” Roy added.

Roy says the owner explained they were going out of business. “She was doing the best she can. She couldn’t pay the rent, so the landlord locked the doors. The landlord wouldn’t let us in to get our appliances.”

Now, the Larsons are happy the owner was able to make a deal with the landlord for them. “I told her I wasn’t mad at her, I just wanted my appliances, so we’re good,” said Frances.

The couple says they will continue with the lawsuit against the store, but only to get back their attorney’s fees.

10 On Your Side reached out to their lawyer, who is also representing another man that is suing the store for the same reason, but has not received a response yet.