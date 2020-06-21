Two rip current related drownings along Grand Strand beaches in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Two people drowned Friday after authorities say they appeared to have been caught in rip currents while swimming at separate Grand Strand beaches.
Franklin Morris, 52, of Jacksonville, FL was pronounced dead at the Grand Strand Medical Center Emergency Room around 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
Morris was swimming near 16th Ave North in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating this incident.
Allan Eschner, 71, of Surfside Beach was pronounced dead at the Waccamaw Medical Center ER around 2:08 p.m. on Friday, Fowler said. Eschner was swimming near the Holly Beach Access in the Garden City area, according to authorities.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating this incident.
