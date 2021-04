North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state’s coronavirus task force are holding a briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m.

It comes as North Carolina sees an uptick in some COVID-19 metrics, including nearly 1,200 patients hospitalized, the highest numbers since March 6.

However North Carolina’s count of new cases dropped for the fourth straight day on Tuesday with 1,200, marking the fewest in two weeks.

WAVY will stream the presser live at 2 p.m. online.