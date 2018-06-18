Cooling centers opening this week due to extreme heat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cooling centers will be opening around the area this week to help protect people from the intense heat.
A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday for many inland areas of the Tidewater region — including James City County and Suffolk. Heat indices will be over 100 degrees in many spots.
The James City County Recreation Center at 5301 Longhill Road will serve as JCC’s cooling center Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. The center will have air conditioning and a place to sit down. Service animals will be allowed, but household pets are prohibited. For more information, call 757-259-4200.
Suffolk will have multiple locations open during regular business hours:
- Suffolk Health & Human Services building – 135 Hall Avenue
- Suffolk City Hall – 442 West Washington Street
- Morgan Memorial Library – 443 West Washington Street
- North Suffolk Library 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
- Chuckatuck Library – 5881 Godwin Boulevard
10 On Your Side will update this page as additional cooling centers are announced.
Here are few things to keep in mind when dealing with the intense heat:
- Drink plenty of water.
- Be sure to stay in the shade as much as possible.
- Take frequent breaks if you’re outside doing anything.
- Wear light-weight, light-colored clothing.
- Make sure to keep your pets out of the heat — and give them plenty of water as well.
According to Dominion Energy, these important tips can help you save on your electric bill:
Our solar facilities love this sunny weather and all of our power stations are keeping pace with demand, but it’s always a good idea to be smart with energy use:
- Keep window shades/blinds/drapes closed during the day to reflect the sun’s rays
- Change out your HVAC filter today to prevent breakdowns or costly strain on your system
- Seal air leaks around doors and windows with inexpensive caulk & weather stripping to keep the heat out
- Use fans to supplement your A/C—you can feel up to 5 degrees cooler, so you can raise your thermostat up a few degrees and help reduce your energy bill
- Avoid using the stove or oven on the hottest days—a crock pot, outdoor grill, or microwave are good options to reduce heat inside the home
- Avoid running your dishwasher or clothes dryer until the late evening to avoid adding extra heat
- Seniors who might be struggling to stay comfortable are encouraged to apply for a free single-room air conditioner unit (eligibility is based on income). For information on how to apply in Virginia, call 1-800-552-3402.