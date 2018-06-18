Cooling centers opening this week due to extreme heat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Cooling centers will be opening around the area this week to help protect people from the intense heat.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday for many inland areas of the Tidewater region — including James City County and Suffolk. Heat indices will be over 100 degrees in many spots.

The James City County Recreation Center at 5301 Longhill Road will serve as JCC’s cooling center Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. The center will have air conditioning and a place to sit down. Service animals will be allowed, but household pets are prohibited. For more information, call 757-259-4200.

Suffolk will have multiple locations open during regular business hours:

Suffolk Health & Human Services building – 135 Hall Avenue

Suffolk City Hall – 442 West Washington Street

Morgan Memorial Library – 443 West Washington Street

North Suffolk Library 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

Chuckatuck Library – 5881 Godwin Boulevard

10 On Your Side will update this page as additional cooling centers are announced.

Here are few things to keep in mind when dealing with the intense heat:

Drink plenty of water.

Be sure to stay in the shade as much as possible.

Take frequent breaks if you’re outside doing anything.

Wear light-weight, light-colored clothing.

Make sure to keep your pets out of the heat — and give them plenty of water as well.

According to Dominion Energy, these important tips can help you save on your electric bill:

Our solar facilities love this sunny weather and all of our power stations are keeping pace with demand, but it’s always a good idea to be smart with energy use: