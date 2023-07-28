HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads area has been experiencing extreme, dangerous heat over the last few days.

Cities are opening places where residents can go to get a break from the heat. Once other cities announce cooling centers, we’ll add them to this list.

Chesapeake

The City of Chesapeake says all public libraries are open until 5 p.m. Friday and all community centers are open until 6 p.m.

Gloucester

Gloucester County says Emergency Management will be opening up a cooling center on July 28 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Gloucester County Public Library, 6920 Main St.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Emergency Management will be opening up a cooling center tomorrow, July 28 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Gloucester County Public Library, 6920 Main Street. Stay safe and hydrated ☀️ pic.twitter.com/uZumVjn4Xc — Gloucester County, Virginia Government (@gloucesterva) July 27, 2023

Hampton

The city says their HELP Day Center, located at 329 Buckroe Ave., will be open from 12 p.m.-6 p.m., on Friday and Saturday due to the excessive heat. The public libraries will also be stocked with water.

James City County

For those who need a place to cool down from the heat over the weekend, James City County says residents can stop by the James City County Recreation Center, located at 5301 Longhill Rd. during regular operating hours

Norfolk

Beginning July 28, Norfolk Public Library branches and the Slover Library will be available as cooling centers for people looking to get out of the heat.

Norfolk has also extended hours for multiple Parks and Recreation centers to help residents stay cool:

East Oceanview Recreation Center (9520 20th Bay Street): Opens on Fri. at 12:30 p.m., Sat. at 11 a.m.

Berkley Recreation Center (121 W. Liberty Street): Opens on Fri. at 12:30 p.m., Sat. at 11 a.m.

Norview Community Center (6380 Sewells Point Road): Opens on Fri. at 10 a.m., Sat. at 11:30 a.m.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth has activated cooling centers to keep residents cool on Friday and Saturday. Water will also be provided at the cooling center locations. Below are the locations and times:

Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

801 Crawford Street Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

601 Court Street Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

4934 High Street West Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1811 King Street Social Services/ Human Services Building, 1701 High Street Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1701 High Street Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3500 Clifford Street

Suffolk

To beat the extreme heat this weekend, Suffolk has opened two public library locations as designated cooling centers. The two centers listed below will give residents access to air conditioning, water fountains, and restrooms:

Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street Open through Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

North Suffolk Library, 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road Open through Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Tips to Stay Cool: