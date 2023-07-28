HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads area has been experiencing extreme, dangerous heat over the last few days.
Cities are opening places where residents can go to get a break from the heat. Once other cities announce cooling centers, we’ll add them to this list.
Chesapeake
The City of Chesapeake says all public libraries are open until 5 p.m. Friday and all community centers are open until 6 p.m.
Gloucester
Gloucester County says Emergency Management will be opening up a cooling center on July 28 from 9 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Gloucester County Public Library, 6920 Main St.
Hampton
The city says their HELP Day Center, located at 329 Buckroe Ave., will be open from 12 p.m.-6 p.m., on Friday and Saturday due to the excessive heat. The public libraries will also be stocked with water.
James City County
For those who need a place to cool down from the heat over the weekend, James City County says residents can stop by the James City County Recreation Center, located at 5301 Longhill Rd. during regular operating hours
Norfolk
Beginning July 28, Norfolk Public Library branches and the Slover Library will be available as cooling centers for people looking to get out of the heat.
Norfolk has also extended hours for multiple Parks and Recreation centers to help residents stay cool:
- East Oceanview Recreation Center (9520 20th Bay Street): Opens on Fri. at 12:30 p.m., Sat. at 11 a.m.
- Berkley Recreation Center (121 W. Liberty Street): Opens on Fri. at 12:30 p.m., Sat. at 11 a.m.
- Norview Community Center (6380 Sewells Point Road): Opens on Fri. at 10 a.m., Sat. at 11:30 a.m.
Portsmouth
The City of Portsmouth has activated cooling centers to keep residents cool on Friday and Saturday. Water will also be provided at the cooling center locations. Below are the locations and times:
- Portsmouth City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street
- Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street
- Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West
- Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street
- Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Social Services/ Human Services Building, 1701 High Street
- Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street
- Friday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Suffolk
To beat the extreme heat this weekend, Suffolk has opened two public library locations as designated cooling centers. The two centers listed below will give residents access to air conditioning, water fountains, and restrooms:
- Morgan Memorial Library, 443 West Washington Street
- Open through Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- North Suffolk Library, 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road
- Open through Saturday, July 29, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tips to Stay Cool:
- Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Wear appropriate clothing. Choose lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.