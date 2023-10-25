NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a fraud conspiracy as well as illegally possessing firearms as a convicted felon, according to a release.

On Sept. 26, 2021, 21-year-old Jovaughn E. Turner shot and killed a man in self-defense after the individual approached Turner and revealed a gun. Turner was not allowed to possess a firearm due to being convicted of shooting or throwing missiles at a vehicle in July 2020, and still being on probation.

Police issued a search warrant at Turner’s apartment after the shooting and located $28,500 in cash, counterfeiting checks, money-counting machines, check stock paper and a magnetic reader/writer/encoder for making credit and debit cards, a release states.

Police also located around 20 counterfeit and stolen checks drawn against the bank accounts of businesses across the country.

It was revealed that from May 2020 through September 2021, that Turner and his co-conspirators submitted fraudulent claims for pandemic-related benefits during the COVID-19 public health crisis, and possessed counterfeit checks stolen from the mail, according to court documents.

Turner claimed to be working at Wendy’s and Prime Now LLC., but falsely represented that his employment was lost due to the pandemic. In reality, he was only employed briefly and quit both jobs, according to a release.

In addition to illegally possessing a firearm on Sept. 26, 2021, he was again found in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in Chesapeake on Dec. 30, 2021. Police recovered a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun under the driver seat during a search of the vehicle Turner was driving, a release states.