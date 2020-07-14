Convertible carrying 4 people crashed in James City County on July 4, killing passenger, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A passenger died after being ejected from a speeding convertible that crashed July 4 in James City County, police say.

James City County Police say the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Marclay Drive. The preliminary investigation showed a 19-year-old man was driving a Ford Mustang convertible at a high rate of speed with the top down when he lost control at a curve.

The vehicle then hit a ditch, ejecting a passenger, and went airborne and spun. Police say the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 18-year-old Christopher Lee King, of James City County. Police say he was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time. Of the four people in total in the car at the time of the crash, police say he was the only one injured.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and charges are expected.