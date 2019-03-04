Construction to interrupt upcoming light rail service

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A heads up if you plan to take the light rail in Norfolk this weekend. There will be no service between the Military Highway Station and the Newtown Station on Sunday because of construction work along Interstate 64/264.

Light rail will operate at 20-minute intervals on Sunday, March 17.

Shuttle buses will be positioned at the Military Highway and Newtown Road stations to transport customers. If you are concerned about timing for the various events and games at Harbor Park, HRT suggests you use the Military Highway and Ballentine Station Park and Ride locations.

Hampton Roads Transit provided the following information about oher upcoming service interruption:

The light rail will operate at 30-minute intervals on Saturday, March 23, specifically before 8:30 a.m. and after 10:30 p.m.. The light rail will operate at 20-minute intervals during all other times on Saturday, March 23.

All work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled if necessary.

For more information, visit gohrt.com or call Customer Service at 222-6100.