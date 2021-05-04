Connecticut becomes first state to reach 50% of adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday Connecticut has become the first state in the nation to reach full COVID-19 vaccination for 50% of all adults.
Virginia, meanwhile, has fully vaccinated about 32% of adults, while about 45% have at least one shot. North Carolina is reporting about 50% of adults have received at least one shot of the vaccine, while about 42% are fully vaccinated.
Gov. Lamont reported that as of Monday, 1,912,581 residents had received at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine — nearly 70% of the adult population in the state. And 1,393,894 have been fully vaccinated — about 50% of the adult population.
Approximately 3,192,560 doses have been administered since the vaccine became available.
In a tweet, he congratulated those who have chosen to receive to the vaccine.
All residents 16 and older in both Virginia and North Carolina are eligible to receive the vaccine.
