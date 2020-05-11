Congresswoman Luria calls for action to fight increasing maternal mortality rates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced on Mother’s Day she is supporting a House resolution that recognizes the nationwide maternal health crisis and the urgency of reducing mortality and morbidity among women.

H. Res. 853, initially introduced by Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin (VA-04), highlights the alarming trends of increasing maternal mortality rates, outlines action initiatives, and also honors the 853 pregnancy-related deaths.

The resolution calls for swift federal action to fight by promoting awareness, exploring ways to address and eliminate disparities in maternal health outcomes and care practices, and supporting better data collection on maternal mortality and morbidity.

It document also says that the resolution recognizes the need to boost investment efforts that improve maternal health, reduce disparities, and promote impartial care.

“It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, women across America are suffering from rising maternal mortality rates,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria. “This is an appalling trend that requires a robust national response. I am supporting this resolution to send a message that we must raise awareness of this ongoing public health crisis and work together to reduce disparities in maternal care.”

According to the statement released by congresswoman’s officials, since 1987 maternal mortality and pregnancy-related deaths have increased by 139 percent throughout the country.

“Maternal health outcomes are marked by inequalities across racial lines. According to data from the Maternal Health Task Force at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, African American women are three to four times more likely to die while giving birth than their white counterparts,” per officials.

“Women of color also have poorer access to high-quality reproductive health information and services, and experience higher rates of discrimination, disrespect, and abuse. These inequalities exist regardless of income, access to health care, and education level,” the statement continued.

Congresswoman Luria is a member of the Black Maternal Health Caucus — a group that raises awareness of maternal health issues and advance effective, evidence-based practices to improve health outcomes for black mothers.

Luria also worked with the Caucus to introduce Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2020 which addressed this public health crisis.

