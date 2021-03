Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., speaks during news conference unveiling of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Enhancement Act on Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Bobby Scott will be hosting a Tele-Town Hall on the American Rescue plan on Monday.

Congressman Scott will also be joined by Virginia Vaccinate Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula.

The town hall gives citizens a chance to ask questions about the American Rescue Plan, learn how the plan can help end the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help the economy build back up.

The town hall will be at 7 p.m. and live streamed. You can click on this link to register.