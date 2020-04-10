Conagra Brands chicken bowls recalled

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — There is a federal recall for more than 130,000 pounds of frozen chicken meals due to some packages containing small rocks, officials say.

The recall applies to Conagra Brands, Inc. frozen “not-ready-to-eat” chicken bowls. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service is recalling the following Conagra Brand items:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

These products were shipped across America and to Canada. The recalled products bear an establishment number of “P115,” which will be printed on the packaging next to the lot code.

Anyone concerned about illness after consuming one of these products should call their doctor. Consumers who have these products in their freezers should throw them away.

Latest Posts