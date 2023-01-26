NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating two shootings in the same block within a month, and while police have not said if they are connected, Bayview South neighbors are concerned.

Both shootings happened in the 8400 Block of Radnor Road in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

“I can tell you from our conversations, she’s scared,” said Kevin Slinker, whose mother lives on Radnor Road. “I can hear it in her voice she’s scared.”

Slinker said he got worried when he continued to see his 73-year-old mother’s street in the headlines.

He saw the phrase, “Shooting in the 8400 Block of Radnor Road,” come up twice in a month.

“I’m on my way to a veterinary appointment and I just go on wavy.com and saw shooting on the 84-hundred block of Radnor Road,” Slinker said, “which is right where my mom lives and I frantically called her.”

Norfolk Police said the first shooting happened around 10 p.m. Dec. 23.

Officers say they found a man who’d been shot and taken to the hospital.

Slinker said that person is his cousin, and he now has to use a walker to get around.

“My cousin is still trying to figure out how this could’ve happened to him because he doesn’t know anybody that has any bad blood with him,” Slinker said.

The second shooting on Radnor Road was Jan. 20.

Police said another man was shot and taken to the hospital. That man survived as well.

“We have two shootings, same street,” Slinker said. “I’m waiting to hear of a third one, that’s how worried I am.”

Slinker said his mom is looking for a new place to go.

“She’s talking about getting a storage unit, finding somewhere else to go, calling her landlord,” Slinker said. “She doesn’t feel safe anymore in her neighborhood.”

Police haven’t said the two shootings are connected, but they’re still investigating.

Slinker just hopes someone who knows something will come forward to help stop this from happening again.

“If they’re watching I’d like them to turn them in,” Slinker said. “I just want them caught and I want my mom to have peace of mind.”

Anyone with information about either of these shooting incidents is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line, at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips App.