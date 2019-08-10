Community remembers Newport News men killed in restaurant shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – We’re learning more about one of the victims shot and killed Thursday in Newport News.

The community gathered at Dunn’s River Jamaican and Caribbean restaurant on Jefferson Avenue on Friday evening.

That’s where 55-year-old Akhi Murad and 62-year-old Barrington Anthony Brown died after being gunned down inside.

Police arrested and charged 37-year-old Darrell Chaney Jr. with two counts of first-degree murder and other firearms charges.

No motive has released for the shooting.

Like so many times before, dozens of people filled the parking lot of Dunn’s, but this time was different.

“We really don’t understand lord why, but we’re trusting and believing in you,” prayed one woman.

Family, friends and loyal customers returned to the restaurant to grieve the loss of Brown and Murad.

Flowers and candles now sit outside the door where Brown, who owned the restaurant, once greeted customers as they walked in.

“He was a loving member of this community,” said Brown’s son.

Police arrested 37-year-old Darrell Chaney Jr. According to court documents, Chaney admitted to shooting the men in a police interview though it’s not clear why.

“He snatched the life of a father, he snatched the life of a grandfather, he snatched the life an uncle, he snatched the life of a brother,” said Brown’s son.

Brown’s son spoke on behalf of the family at the memorial, the pain and sadness obvious in his voice at times.

“What happened to him inside yesterday was wrong,” he said.

Affectionately known as “Pops,” Brown was remembered as an opinionated man with a giving heart and a sense of humor. The crowd also joined together in prayer for Murad.

Many in the crowd thanked police for their quick work in finding Chaney.

Although they may never know why, people here say they’re leaning on their faith to get them through.