HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – People peacefully rallied in front of the Hampton City Hall to voice their frustrations following the video of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols.

“Right then, you ask, here we go again, again, and again. This has to stop. We need to bring the community together,” Bilal Muhammad, Chairperson of Stop the Violence Team, said.

People came together Sunday to push for change. Muhammad said the community needs to focus on the youth.

“We need to be more role models to set that example. Bring about more seminars and activities in our neighborhoods,” he said.

The President of the Hampton NAACP Branch, Gatlene Kanoyton, said in order to see real change, we need people to vote.

“Everything starts with going to the polls. Whoever you vote in office, whether it’s on the federal, state or local level, it affects everything that happens in our communities,” Kanoyton said.

Kanoyton said after voting, effective legislation needs to be passed.

“The George Floyd Justice and Policing Act is very important to be passed. In that bill, it has qualified immunity. It also has no choke hold. It has funding for training for police officers,” she said.

Kanoyton said the first step is registering to vote. She also urges everyone to get out of their homes and get involved.