CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The community continued to show love and support for the Hooper family on Sunday, Oct. 15.

MKL Produce held a fundraiser for the family after 8-year-old Forrest Hooper was killed in a hit-and-run.

“We did the silent auction to raise as much money and then we took 100% of our profits and are giving it to them,” event organizer Kimberly Blackhouse said.

The event came a week after another fundraiser supporting the same cause was held in the same area.

Blackhouse said that just shows how the community is rallying behind the Hoopers.

“It feels amazing to realize that the community can come together when it’s needed,” Blackhouse said.

The event was filled with food trucks, bounce houses for the kids and a silent auction.

She said the fundraiser was important, and the news of Forrest’s death hit close to home.

“When we found out that he got hit by a car it was very upsetting,” Blackhouse said. “My brother is only 11, and my mom’s best friend’s kids are four and two, and so, it honestly really hit me because I couldn’t imagine telling her that she lost a close family member.”

100% of the proceeds made at the fundraiser will go directly to the family for anything that they need.