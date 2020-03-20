Commencements, cancellations, and reimbursements; What you need to know about the spring college semester

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Universities across the state have transitioned to an online platform with teleworking environments for the rest of the spring semester in an effort to adapt to social distancing and the coronavirus.

With that comes questions on commencement ceremonies, tuition and housing reimbursements, and cancellations all together.

Here is what we know so far.

Christopher Newport University

Classes : Classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.

Details to follow. Commencement : Graduation is rescheduled for June 21 with planned activities .

Move-out: Students may return to collect belongings from residence halls from March 20 to April 5. After April 5, students will not have access to rooms until further notice. There are restricted times and guidelines to be followed during move-out.

The campus remains closed to the public. CNU coronavirus student information

Norfolk State University

Classes : Classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.

Reimbursements: The university is assessing the resources required to provide partial or pro-rated refunds for services not used due to residence halls closing. Details to follow.

: Details to follow. Move-out: Details to follow.

Those affected by the closure of on-campus housing will be issued pro-rated refunds for unused meal plan fees. Additional resources: Students eligible for pro-rated refunds will have the option to apply it to the future semester.

Students eligible for pro-rated refunds will have the option to apply it to the future semester. NSU coronavirus student information

Old Dominion University

Regent University

Tidewater Community College

Virginia Tech

Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.

Commencement: Commencement ceremonies will be online at 8:30 a.m. on May 15. The university is inviting all graduating students and two guests to campus this fall to celebrate commencement with a senior tailgate, an "Enter Sandman" entrance into Lane Stadium, and tickets to the home football game. Graduates are also invited to participate in formal ceremonies on December 2020 or May 2021.

Move-out: Details to follow.
VT coronavirus information

William & Mary

Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.

Commencement: The university plans to discuss graduation information in April depending on the circumstances. Details to follow.

Move-out: All residence halls are closed and students remaining on campus are asked to leave later than March 25 by 5 p.m. A full move-out is planned for April 18 through to May 18. Details to follow.

All residence halls are closed and students remaining on campus are asked to leave later than March 25 by 5 p.m. A full move-out is planned for April 18 through to May 18. Details to follow. Other information: Student Affairs will work with those that need assistance with personal evacuation. Contact deanofstudents@wm.edu for more info.

Student Affairs will work with those that need assistance with personal evacuation. Contact for more info. William & Mary coronavirus student information

More information on how Hampton Roads’ colleges and universities have been impacted.

This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

