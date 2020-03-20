Commencements, cancellations, and reimbursements; What you need to know about the spring college semester

Live Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Universities across the state have transitioned to an online platform with teleworking environments for the rest of the spring semester in an effort to adapt to social distancing and the coronavirus. 

With that comes questions on commencement ceremonies, tuition and housing reimbursements, and cancellations all together.

Here is what we know so far.

Christopher Newport University

Norfolk State University

  • Classes: Classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.
  • Reimbursements: The university is assessing the resources required to provide partial or pro-rated refunds for services not used due to residence halls closing. Details to follow.
  • Commencement: Details to follow.
  • Move-out: Details to follow.
  • Meal plans: Those affected by the closure of on-campus housing will be issued pro-rated refunds for unused meal plan fees.
  • Additional resources: Students eligible for pro-rated refunds will have the option to apply it to the future semester.
  • NSU coronavirus student information

Old Dominion University

Regent University

Tidewater Community College

Virginia Tech

  • Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.
  • Reimbursements: Details to follow.
  • Commencement: Commencement ceremonies will be online at 8:30 a.m. on May 15. The university is inviting all graduating students and two guests to campus this fall to celebrate commencement with a senior tailgate, an “Enter Sandman” entrance into Lane Stadium, and tickets to the home football game. Graduates are also invited to participate in formal ceremonies on December 2020 or May 2021.
  • Move-out: Details to follow.
  • VT coronavirus information

William & Mary

  • Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.
  • Reimbursements: Partial refunds for room and board will be issued. Details to follow.
  • Commencement: The university plans to discuss graduation information in April depending on the circumstances. Details to follow.
  • Move-out: All residence halls are closed and students remaining on campus are asked to leave later than March 25 by 5 p.m. A full move-out is planned for April 18 through to May 18. Details to follow.
  • Other information: Student Affairs will work with those that need assistance with personal evacuation. Contact deanofstudents@wm.edu for more info.
  • William & Mary coronavirus student information

More information on how Hampton Roads’ colleges and universities have been impacted.

This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

