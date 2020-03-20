Commencements, cancellations, and reimbursements; What you need to know about the spring college semester

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Universities across the state have transitioned to an online platform with teleworking environments for the rest of the spring semester in an effort to adapt to social distancing and the coronavirus.
With that comes questions on commencement ceremonies, tuition and housing reimbursements, and cancellations all together.
Here is what we know so far.
Christopher Newport University
- Classes: Classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.
- Reimbursements: Details to follow.
- Commencement: Graduation is rescheduled for June 21 with planned activities.
- Move-out: Students may return to collect belongings from residence halls from March 20 to April 5. After April 5, students will not have access to rooms until further notice. There are restricted times and guidelines to be followed during move-out.
- Buildings: The campus remains closed to the public.
- CNU coronavirus student information
Norfolk State University
- Classes: Classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.
- Reimbursements: The university is assessing the resources required to provide partial or pro-rated refunds for services not used due to residence halls closing. Details to follow.
- Commencement: Details to follow.
- Move-out: Details to follow.
- Meal plans: Those affected by the closure of on-campus housing will be issued pro-rated refunds for unused meal plan fees.
- Additional resources: Students eligible for pro-rated refunds will have the option to apply it to the future semester.
- NSU coronavirus student information
Old Dominion University
- Classes: Classes will continue online for the remainder of the semester.
- Reimbursements: Refunds and credits will be issued for room and board. Details to follow.
- Commencement: The options are under consideration and include postponing commencement, virtual commencement, or both. Details to follow.
- Move-out: details to follow.
- Student employment: The university is working to keep students and graduate assistants employed for the remainder of the semester.
- Additional resources: Students and faculty can refer to the following site for assistance with transitioning to online learning
- ODU coronavirus student information
Regent University
- Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.
- Reimbursements: Details to follow.
- Commencement: University officials moved the commencement ceremony online.
- Move-out: Students living on campus are asked to remove their belongings as soon as possible and no later than Friday, March 20 at 5 p.m. when the housing office closes. Details to follow.
- RU coronavirus student information
Tidewater Community College
- Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.
- Reimbursements: Details to follow.
- Commencement: The college is discussing commencement options which include the possibility of virtual graduation.
- VCCS coronavirus student information
Virginia Tech
- Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.
- Reimbursements: Details to follow.
- Commencement: Commencement ceremonies will be online at 8:30 a.m. on May 15. The university is inviting all graduating students and two guests to campus this fall to celebrate commencement with a senior tailgate, an “Enter Sandman” entrance into Lane Stadium, and tickets to the home football game. Graduates are also invited to participate in formal ceremonies on December 2020 or May 2021.
- Move-out: Details to follow.
- VT coronavirus information
William & Mary
- Classes: Classes will resume online until the end of the semester.
- Reimbursements: Partial refunds for room and board will be issued. Details to follow.
- Commencement: The university plans to discuss graduation information in April depending on the circumstances. Details to follow.
- Move-out: All residence halls are closed and students remaining on campus are asked to leave later than March 25 by 5 p.m. A full move-out is planned for April 18 through to May 18. Details to follow.
- Other information: Student Affairs will work with those that need assistance with personal evacuation. Contact deanofstudents@wm.edu for more info.
- William & Mary coronavirus student information
More information on how Hampton Roads’ colleges and universities have been impacted.
This list will continue to be updated as information becomes available.
