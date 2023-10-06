PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Columbus Day has been an annual holiday in the United States since 1937. Initially celebrated on October 12, it was moved to the second Monday in October to give workers a long holiday weekend.

Some localities are electing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day as an alternative to – or in addition to – the day intended to honor Columbus’ voyages.

This year, the observed holiday falls on October 9, 2023.

The following cities and services provided information on the holiday’s local impacts. We’ll add details from other cities as we get them.

Chesapeake

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, and libraries will be closed on Monday, October 9, 2023 in observance of Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day. All community centers will be open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Chesapeake Visitor’s Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Voter Registrar’s office will be closed on October 9, and early voting will not be available.

Norfolk

The Norfolk Courthouse, Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer Offices are closed Monday, Oct. 9, for Columbus Day & Yorktown Victory Day.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, October 9, 2023.

Normal trash and recycling collection routes during the period of October 10 – 13.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, October 9 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate on Monday, October 9.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be open Monday, October 9 at 6:30 a.. The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Curtis Milteer Recreation Center and Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center will be closed Monday, October 9. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday, October 9.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, October 9.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed on Monday, October 9 for the Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 while the Chuckatuck Library will reopen at 10 a.m. on October 16.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Monday, October 9. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open on Monday, October 9.

Hampton Roads Transit

HRT Buses will operate Regular Service, Light Rail will operate Regular Service, and Ferry will operate Regular Service on Oct. 9, 2023. Route 919 will operate No Service and Route 922 will operate No Service.