Colonial Williamsburg welcomes ‘spunky and energetic’ foal

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Colonial Williamsburg introduces a new addition to their Coach and Livestock’s Rare Breeds program.

Fernought a.k.a. Monty, a male Cleveland Bay foal was born in the first week of June to mom, Isabella.

A spokesperson with Colonial Williamsburg says Monty is “a firecracker” full of spunk and energy.

Colonial Williamsburg says the new addition of Monty is the culmination of two years’ effort for the Coach and Livestock program and its supporters.

Both Isabella and Monty will be at pasture in the Historic Area near Monty’s cousin Valiant and his mom, Fudge.