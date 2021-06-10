Colonial Downs hosting series of job fairs in June

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Colonial Downs Group announced on Thursday that they will be hosting a job fair each Saturday throughout the month of June. They are specifically looking to hire seasonal workers for the summer race season.

“We are seeking energetic team members who want to work in a fun and exciting environment and can provide excellent customer service,” said John Marshall, executive vice president of operations at Colonial Downs Group. “We look forward to meeting our newest co-workers at our June job fairs.”

Open positions include heavy equipment operators, groundskeepers, security, food & beverage and housekeeping. They are also hiring experienced tellers.

All of these positions offer competitive wages, as well as a $500 bonus to any worker who completes the full summer season. To be eligible for the bonus, workers must also be hired by July 16.

The racing season kicks off July 19 and will take place each Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday for seven weeks ending on September 1.

The job fairs will be on: