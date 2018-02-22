Colley Avenue post office closing its doors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Milan Post Office in Norfolk is closing.

10 On Your Side went to the location Thursday afternoon and found a sign on the door that said the location would be temporarily closing, but the Postal Service issued a statement that the store at 3800 Colley Avenue will permanently close Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

After Friday, customers will be able to pick up their mail at the main post office in Norfolk, at 600 Church Street. Any PO Box customers have until Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. to pick up their mail at the Colley Avenue location. Any mail left inside those boxes will be moved to the Church Street location.

The Postal Service says it is working to find a new location close to this site, but did not offer an explanation why the location is closing.

Delivery service will not be impacted.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s Website for a full list of nearby locations.