NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local students from Old Dominion University will take to the sidewalks to lead a tour through Downtown Norfolk and the Neon District.

The walking tour highlights local queer history in the area that the students researched for their class.

About twenty students will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Town Point Park entrance.

The tour is free and open to the public.

