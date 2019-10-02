Coffee with a Cop: Students join ODUPD for casual conversation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Taking back the community, one cup at a time! Old Dominion University Police mixed up their morning to participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Officers and students met up over a cup of joe at Borjo Coffeehouse. It started around 9 a.m. on Wednesday and went into the afternoon.

They spoke about public safety concerns and traffic issues, but students said the best part of the event was just getting to know their local law enforcement.

“There’s already this preconcieved idea that police are the bad guys. I think it’s important to know the faces of your police department so that when one approaches you, you’re not automatically like, “Oh no I’m gonna be in handcuffs.” Anessa Nesmith, Old Dominion University Senior

Old Dominion University was not the only local department participating in the nationwide event.

There was at least one meet-up spot just about every city in our viewing area.

Stay with WAVY.com for future Coffee with a Cop announcements.