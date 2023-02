EASTERN SHORE, Va. (WAVY) – The Eastern Shore was hit with a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake took place around 8:21 p.m. about 18 miles east of Greenbackville off the coast of the northern part of Virginia’s Eastern Shore near the Maryland border and had a depth of just under 7 miles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WAVY meteorologist Ricky Matthews said quakes of this magnitude are typically too weak to feel.