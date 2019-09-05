Coast Guard to boaters: Stay off the water through Saturday

Live Now
EXTENDED LIVE COVERAGE: Tracking Hurricane Dorian
1  of  264
Closings
Accomack County General District Court Accomack County Government Offices Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School All About Children Learning Center Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Avis Budget Group BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bethel Child Development Center Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus Bullfrogs and Butterflies C&F Enterprises, Inc Camp Peary Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc Canon Virginia, Inc. Cape Henry Collegiate School Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc. Catholic High School Cavalier Auto Group Center for Child & Family Services Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chesapeake Square Mall Christ the King School Christopher Academy Christopher Newport University Chrysler Museum of Art College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial National Historical Park Colonial Williamsburg Court Street Academy Creative World School River Walk Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Damco Distribution Services, Inc Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Edenton Dialysis DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Deep Creek Country Day School Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Economic Improvement Council, Inc ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Ferguson Corporate Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum Fortis College-Norfolk Franklin City Combined Courts Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester Circuit Court Gloucester County JDR District Court Gloucester County Public Schools Gloucester General District Court Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Circuit Court Hampton General District Court Hampton JRD Court Hampton Public Schools Hampton Roads Academy Hampton Roads Community Action Program Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRPDC/HRTPO ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Innovative Therapy & Wellness Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc. Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Kids Come First, Inc. Lawrence Academy Liebherr Lil Folks Learning Center Linx Industries London Bridge Trading Company MacArthur Center Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County JDR District Court Mathews County Public Schools Middlesex County JDR District Court Middlesex County Public Schools Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Navy Exchange Service Command New Horizons Regional Education Centers New Kent County Circuit Court New Kent County General District Court New Kent County JDR Court Newport News Circuit Court Newport News General District Court Newport News JDR Court Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek NEX Norfolk NEX Oceana-Dam Neck Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk Federal Building Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk Seminary and College Norfolk State University Northampton County Circuit Court Northampton County General District Court (VA) Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Pasquotank County Offices Patient Advocate Foundation Paul D. Camp Community College Pembroke Mall Peninsula Fine Arts Center Perquimans County Public Schools Perry Auto Group Plan Bee Academy Playtime Learning Center Poquoson City Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Probation and Parole Portsmouth Public Schools Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Primrose School of Virginia Beach South Regent University Resurrection Lutheran School Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke-Chowan Community College Rollingwood Academy S & K Sales Co. Saint Leo University-Newport News Saint Patrick Catholic School Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smithfield Foods - North Southampton Academy Southampton County Circuit Court Southampton County Offices Southampton County Public Schools Southeastern Public Service Authority Southeastern Virginia Health System St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Stratford University, Virginia Beach Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Government Offices Surry County Public Schools Sussex I & II Prisons Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Tecnico Corporation The Goddard School - Yorktown The Group For Women The Mariners' Museum The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia TowneBank Transitions Family Violence Services Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk VA Institute of Marine Sciences Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office Virginia Beach Courts Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach General District Court Virginia Beach Public Schools Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Living Museum Walsingham Academy Schools Ware Academy Warwick River Christian School Western Tidewater Community Services Board Western Tidewater Free Clinic William and Mary WMBG-JCC Public Schools York County General District Court York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia

Coast Guard to boaters: Stay off the water through Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Coast Guard has a message for boaters ahead of Hurricane Dorian — stay off the water.

All of the Coast Guards small boats and many of their cutter class vessels based at their Portsmouth base  have already left in anticipation of the storm.

Some are upriver near Richmond while others will stay at the Naval Academy while Dorian passes.

Captain Kevin Carroll, the sector commander, says search and rescue capabilities are diminished because of this.

It’s another reason why they’re asking recreational boaters to stay out of the water.

“You have no business being on the water today, tomorrow, or Saturday during and after this storm. The conditions are going to be extreme. The conditions are not to be trifled with. You absolutely have to be off the water,” he said

The Port of Virginia closed at 4 p.m. Friday and hopes to open again on Saturday after the storm passes. 

No recreational or commercial vessels should come through the area. 

Officials say they’re hoping to re-open it on Saturday but it could be delayed depending on downed buoys, large debris and other issues. 

Captain Carroll says if you do have a boat at home, you can still prepare for Dorian but taking it out of the water.

“Make sure it’s secured properly. Make sure its at high ground. If you have any loose articles on board, secure them. If your vessel is unable to come out of the water, make sure all items on board are secure,” he said. 

He also recommended turning off locator beacons and tying down life jackets because if it is activated or they see the jackets floating, it could spark a search and rescue effort. 

Carroll also stressed that boaters being out on the water not only puts their lives in danger, but first responders lives as well. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories