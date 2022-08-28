VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — United Stated Coast Guard has suspended their search for a missing man.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday night, the Coast Guard were looking for a missing 23-year-old Hispanic male who was last seen near the 16th Street Boardwalk wearing a white floral shirt and black shorts with an orange stripe.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Coast Guard says that the search was suspended after a man was found unresponsive near 23rd Street by a good Samaritan who notified authorities.

When local authorities arrived on scene, they confirmed it was the missing man.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.