WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — There’s a new navigational channel in Hatteras Inlet thanks to members of Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.

Titled the Hatteras Connector, the new waterway recently opened after a two-week dredging project from Merrit, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge.

In recent months, the South Ferry Channel has experienced heavy shoaling due to storms which left portions of the channel measuring a depth of three to four feet.



As a result, the Coast Guard has issued a safety notice to mariners and removed buoys marking the South Ferry Channel which has been disestablished and will not be marked by aids to navigation.



Mariners are advised to continue using caution while transiting this newly established as shoaling remains present in several areas.