HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

Here is the list of changes, by locality:

Accomack County

Accomack County offices will be closed Friday. Accomack County Public Schools will be open Friday.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake city offices will be closed Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday. The city’s public schools will also be closed for all faculty, staff and students.

Currituck County

County administrative offices will be closed Friday, as will Currituck County Public Schools.

Dare County, N.C.

Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill and the Buxton Transfer Station.

All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14.

Dare County Public Schools will also be closed Friday.

Dare County Public Works, which provides trash collection for the unincorporated areas of Dare County and the Town of Kitty Hawk, has announced a revised schedule for residential and commercial trash collection for next week in observance of Veterans Day.

Residential trash collection for the week of Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, through Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, will take place as follows:

Monday – Kitty Hawk, Colington, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras

– Kitty Hawk, Colington, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Tuesday – Manteo, Wanchese, East Lake, Stumpy Point, Manns Harbor, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon

– Manteo, Wanchese, East Lake, Stumpy Point, Manns Harbor, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon Wednesday – Kitty Hawk, Colington, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras

– Kitty Hawk, Colington, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Thursday – Manteo, Wanchese, East Lake, Stumpy Point, Manns Harbor, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon

– Manteo, Wanchese, East Lake, Stumpy Point, Manns Harbor, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon Friday – CLOSED for Veterans Day (no trash collection)

Commercial dumpster collection for unincorporated areas of Dare County and the Town of Kitty Hawk took place Monday and will take place Thursday.

As a reminder, the Dare County Public Works Department only provides trash collection for the town of Kitty Hawk and the unincorporated areas of Dare County. Unincorporated Dare County does not include areas within a town’s limits.

If you are located within one of the six incorporated towns within Dare County, contact local municipal officials for information regarding any trash collection schedule changes in your area.

For more information or to contact Dare County Public Works, please visit www.DareNC.com/PublicWorks.

Elizabeth City, N.C.

City offices will be closed Friday. Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will also be closed Friday.

Franklin

City offices will be closed Friday, as the city observes all state-designated holidays. Franklin City Public Schools and offices will also be closed Friday.

Trash collection for the Tuesday route will take place Wednesday. Trash collection for the Friday route will take place Monday, Nov. 14.

Anyone with questions regarding trash collection should call Public Works at 757-562-8564.

Gates County, N.C.

Gates County offices will be closed Friday, and Gates County Public Schools will also be closed Friday.

Hampton

Hampton city offices will be closed Friday for the Veterans Day holiday. Hampton City Public Schools will be open Friday.

There will be no trash pickup Friday. Any collections scheduled for Friday will be done two days earlier, on Wednesday. This includes recycling and bulk waste pickup. There is no street sweeping scheduled for Friday.

The following services will also be closed Friday:

Hampton libraries,

community centers,

neighborhood centers

Fort Monroe Pool

Treasurer’s Office & Commissioner of Revenue Office

DMV Select

All courts

Peninsula Health District and clinics

Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center

Isle of Wight County

County offices will be closed Friday, as will Isle of Wight County Schools and offices.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will observe the following schedule for Friday’s Veterans Day holiday:

County Offices : Closed.

: Closed. James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center : Open.

: Open. Parks : All County parks are open year-round.

: All County parks are open year-round. Park stores and guest services offices : Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, James City County Marina and Freedom Park office/stores are closed.

: Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, James City County Marina and Freedom Park office/stores are closed. Convenience Centers : Tewning Road, Jolly Pond Road and Toano are open.

: Tewning Road, Jolly Pond Road and Toano are open. Garbage Transfer Station : Open.

: Open. Curbside Recycling : No change.

: No change. Libraries : Open.

: Open. Courts : Closed.

: Closed. Williamsburg-James City County Schools: Open.

Newport News

City offices and libraries will be closed Friday

Newport News Public Schools will be open Friday.

Friday. Recreation centers will be open Friday.

Friday. All collections for garbage, recycling and bulk waste will take place as scheduled.

The Recovery Operations Center at 520 Atkinson Blvd.) will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will closed for adoptions Friday, but the reunite lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray dropoffs.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s offices, including libraries and recreation centers will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. The closures include the Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse.

There will be no change to the Waste Management collection schedule. Requests for bulk waste collection Friday must be made before 3 p.m. Thursday. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk App, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

Street sweeping scheduled for Friday will be made up during the following two weeks, based on scheduling availability.

Northampton County

County offices are closed Friday. Northampton County Public Schools will be open Friday.

Pasquotank County, N.C.

Pasquotank County offices will be closed Friday, as will Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools.

Poquoson

Poquoson City Public Schools will be closed Friday for students. Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for that day. Poquoson city offices will be open.

Port of Virginia

The Port of Virginia’s administrative offices will be closed Friday. By contract, the holiday is also observed by its partners with the International Longshoremen’s Association. However, all port terminals and supporting facilities will open and observe normal operating hours for container operations Friday.

Cargo Division operations at Virginia International Gateway and Newport News Marine Terminal will be closed Friday.

Portsmouth

City offices will be closed Friday. If anyone needs assistance, they can call the city’s emergency number at 757-393-8561.

Portsmouth Public Schools and administrative offices will also be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Southampton County

Southampton County offices will be closed Friday. Southampton County Public Schools will be open Friday, but it will be an early dismissal day.

Suffolk

In observance of Veterans Day, Suffolk City offices will be closed Friday.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, trash and recycling usually collected Friday, will instead be collected on Saturday. The Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash and recycling must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on the collection day.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Friday.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed for normal operations Friday.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Friday.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Friday:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach City Public Schools and administration offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries, except the TCC/City Joint-Use Library

Commonwealth Attorney’s Office

The Bruce W. Edwards VBEMS Headquarters and Training Center

Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum (Francis Land House and Lynnhaven House remain closed for restoration until further notice)

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Visitor Information Center – Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

Visitor Information Center – 2100 Parks Ave.

Voter Registrar’s Office

Waste Management administrative offices, the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center

** There will be normal trash, recycling, yard waste and bulky items services Friday.

Williamsburg

In observance of Veterans Day, all city offices will be closed. This includes offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street, Quarterpath Recreation Center, and the Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue.

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools will be open Friday.

Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone with water emergencies after hours, weekends and holidays can call 757-220-2331.

York County

The following York County offices will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday:

County offices

Courts

Libraries

Waste Management Center offices

York-Poquoson Social Services

The following York County facilities will be open:

VPPSA Composting Facility

Drop-off centers for garbage and recycling

Garbage transfer station

York County Public Schools are open Friday.