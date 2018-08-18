Clear The Shelters national initiative ends with record year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The national Clear the Shelters campaign is coming to a close on Saturday.

10 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of this annual campaign. So far, citizens have adopted over 1,000 animals from Hampton Roads shelters during this year’s four week campaign.

National Clear the Shelters’ Day was Saturday and, based on our tally as of Sunday afternoon, 331 animals were adopted in Hampton Roads, beating last year’s number of 300 total in one day.

All month long 10 On Your Side has shared different pets of the day from area shelters and encouraged you to find a new forever friend.

For the last day, 10 On Your Side took you inside the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, who had 46 animals adopted on Saturday.

Cats, dogs, even guinea pigs are sitting at there waiting to find their forever homes. Saturday as a part of the Clear The Shelters initiative 10 On Your Side spoke with representative Barb Hays about why this campaign could improve and save the lives of these animals.

“Summer is the busiest time in any animal shelter so the need is so great for adopters to come out especially this time of year when every cage is still full,” said Barb Hays, with the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

That’s why like many other shelters in Hampton Roads, they waived their adoption fees for the campaign.

“Just bring a willingness to love these guys for the rest of their lives. Our adoption counselors will help you find the right match and we have somebody for everybody guaranteed,” said Hays.

And if you’re looking for something a little different than a typical dog or cat, there is something for you too.

“We get purebreds, old dogs, young dogs, kittens, cats, the small animals, we even get chickens a goats and all sorts of crazy things here,” explained Hays.

Last year, the national Clear The Shelters initiative helped 80,000 pets find homes across the country.

Even though Saturday is the last day of the special event, but if you’re not able to make it, don’t worry. Hays said anytime is a good time to adopt a new furry friend.

“Our animal care staff and our volunteers are so good at making matches, and if we don’t have something today come back, because in two days we might have exactly what you need,” said Hays.