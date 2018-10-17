City sewage floods Virginia Beach woman’s yard, again

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This past Sunday, raw sewage started oozing into Virginia Beach resident Susan Cutler’s yard, again.

According to Cutler, this is the fourth or fifth time it’s happened.

Cutler has lived in the house for three years, but she says this has only been an issue in the past year.

She says it doesn’t just smell, but it also brings bugs like fruit flies and mosquitoes.

Each time this happens Cutler says she calls the city. Workers will then come out, clean the drain and say it’s fixed.

“How do you think it’s fixed when it’s still coming in my yard,” explained Cutler.

Tired of the repeating problem, Cutler reached out to 10 On Your Side.

We reached out to Virginia Beach city officials, who said they could only find records of two calls from Cutler. The first was from a year ago. Officials say they went out and cleaned the drain then. The second is the current complaint from this past Sunday.

“Certainly this issue of sewage overflow is something we do not want to happen,” said Jim Cherry with public utilities. “We understand it’s an issue for the homeowner and it’s unsanitary.”

Here’s what Cherry says the city was doing about it the day 10 On Your Side called, “We are cleaning the line. We will TV it first, we have a small camera, and to see what’s the condition of the line. It may be that the whole line needs to be replaced.

Cherry says various things could be causing the backups. He says his team will get to the bottom of the issue so it doesn’t happen again.