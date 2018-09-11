City services available before and after Hurricane Florence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks are preparing for the potentially major impacts left on their communities in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

Several localities have made announcements about transportation, waste management and municipal closings. Continue to check this list as it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Virginia

CHESAPEAKE

City offices

Chesapeake city offices will reopen on Monday, Sept. 17

Chesapeake libraries and community centers will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 15

Trash and recycling collections will resume normal schedules on Monday, September 17

Tolls on the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway will resume at 6 a.m. Monday, September 17

Correctional Centers

Inmates housed at the Indian Creek Correctional Center have been evacuated, and Saturday and Sunday prison visitation has been canceled across Virginia

Parking

The parking deck of Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake campus will be open free of charge from Tuesday, Sept. 11 until Sunday night

Waste collection

Trash and recycling pickup will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 18

FRANKLIN

City offices

City offices will remain open until further notice

Waste Collection

Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice

GLOUCESTER

City amenities

Gloucester Point Beach and the public boat landing will be closed Thursday

HAMPTON

City offices

City parks and libraries will be open on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Sandbags

The Hampton BMX Track, located on East Little Back River Road, is allowing residents to take sand from part of its track to use for sandbags

Waste collection

Trash and bulk pickup will resume early on Saturday morning, Sept. 15

Recycling will be suspended until next week

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY

County closures

A call center has been established by Isle of Wight Emergency Services to help citizens that may have questions about Florence. The number is (757) 365-6205.

NEWPORT NEWS

Waste Collection

Waste will be picked up on Monday, Sept. 17. Next week’s regular collections will be delayed one day (i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, etc.).

NORFOLK

City offices and courts

All city offices and courts will reopen Monday

Parking

Residents parked in the following garages should remove their vehicles by 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17: Bank Street (441 Bank Street) Town Point (110 W Main Street) Main Street (230 E Main Street) Waterside (50 Martins Lane) West Plume (135 W Plume Street) City Hall South (999 E Main Street) Fountain Park (130 Bank Street) Charlotte Street (440 Monticello Avenue)

Residents parked in the following garages should remove their vehicles by 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17: ODU Garage A – 4310 Elkhorn Avenue ODU Garage B – 1330 W 43rd Street ODU Garage C – 1067 W 43rd Street (beside the Ted) ODU Garage D – 1060 W 45th Street (beside the Ted) ODU Garage E – 5000 Bluestone Avenue (beside the football stadium)

NOTE: The York Street parking garage is full

Waste collection

Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice. Recycling was canceled for Friday, Sept. 14. It will be picked up on Monday, Sept. 17.

Other openings of note

All libraries and recreation centers will reopen Saturday for normal operations, with Slover and Broad Creek opening at 9 a.m. Other libraries will open at 10 a.m.

Norfolk Cares Center will reopen Monday at 7 a.m.

Nauticus will reopen Saturday

Virginia Zoo reopens Sunday

Norfolk Premium Outlets reopen Saturday with normal business hours

PORTSMOUTH

City offices

City offices will reopen on Monday, Sept. 17

Trash services will pick back up starting on Monday on a revised schedule:

Monday, September 17 – normal Thursday routes will be collected

Tuesday, September 18 – normal Friday routes will be collected

Wednesday, September 19 – normal Monday routes will be collected

Thursday, September 20 – normal Tuesday routes will be collected

Parking

The parking garages will resume normal business hours at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. All vehicles parked in city garages must be removed prior to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY

County offices

County offices will remain open until further notice

Waste Collection

Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice

SUFFOLK

City offices

City facilities, including the Suffolk Visitor Center, Executive Airport, recreation facilities and more will reopen Saturday on regularly scheduled hours.

Suffolk traffic will resume normal operations on Saturday

Waste Collection

Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice

TFC Recycling will not provide pickups on Friday, Sept. 14. That recycling will be picked up on Monday, Sept. 17 instead.

VIRGINIA BEACH

City offices

Virginia Beach courts will reopen Monday

The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center will reopen Monday

Parking

The 9th Street, 30th Street and Town Center parking garages will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday free of charge until noon on Monday

Waste collection

Trash collection will go back to a normal schedule next week if the roads are clear of debris

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will reopen on Monday at 7 a.m.

YORK COUNTY

Waste collection

York County Waste Management will remain open until further notice

Trash and recycling pickup will happen as scheduled until further notice

Parking

Boats, trailers and motor homes can be parked at the McReynolds Sports Complex, Chisman Creek Park and Kiln Creek Park must be removed from the lots by 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

North Carolina

CURRITUCK COUNTY

County closings

Criminal district and small claims courts have been canceled for the week

Waste collection

Trash pickup in Corolla is canceled until further notice

All recycling centers will be closed Sept. 13-15, and are expected to reopen Sunday, Sept. 16, weather permitting.

