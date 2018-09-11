City services available before and after Hurricane Florence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Officials in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks are preparing for the potentially major impacts left on their communities in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
Several localities have made announcements about transportation, waste management and municipal closings. Continue to check this list as it will be updated as more information becomes available.
Virginia
CHESAPEAKE
City offices
- Chesapeake city offices will reopen on Monday, Sept. 17
- Chesapeake libraries and community centers will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 15
Trash and recycling collections will resume normal schedules on Monday, September 17
Tolls on the Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway will resume at 6 a.m. Monday, September 17
Correctional Centers
- Inmates housed at the Indian Creek Correctional Center have been evacuated, and Saturday and Sunday prison visitation has been canceled across Virginia
Parking
The parking deck of Tidewater Community College’s Chesapeake campus will be open free of charge from Tuesday, Sept. 11 until Sunday night
Waste collection
- Trash and recycling pickup will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 18
FRANKLIN
City offices
- City offices will remain open until further notice
Waste Collection
Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice
GLOUCESTER
City amenities
- Gloucester Point Beach and the public boat landing will be closed Thursday
HAMPTON
City offices
- City parks and libraries will be open on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Sandbags
- The Hampton BMX Track, located on East Little Back River Road, is allowing residents to take sand from part of its track to use for sandbags
Waste collection
- Trash and bulk pickup will resume early on Saturday morning, Sept. 15
- Recycling will be suspended until next week
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY
County closures
- A call center has been established by Isle of Wight Emergency Services to help citizens that may have questions about Florence. The number is (757) 365-6205.
NEWPORT NEWS
Waste Collection
- Waste will be picked up on Monday, Sept. 17. Next week’s regular collections will be delayed one day (i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, etc.).
NORFOLK
City offices and courts
- All city offices and courts will reopen Monday
Parking
- Residents parked in the following garages should remove their vehicles by 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17:
- Bank Street (441 Bank Street)
- Town Point (110 W Main Street)
- Main Street (230 E Main Street)
- Waterside (50 Martins Lane)
- West Plume (135 W Plume Street)
- City Hall South (999 E Main Street)
- Fountain Park (130 Bank Street)
- Charlotte Street (440 Monticello Avenue)
- Residents parked in the following garages should remove their vehicles by 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17:
- ODU Garage A – 4310 Elkhorn Avenue
- ODU Garage B – 1330 W 43rd Street
- ODU Garage C – 1067 W 43rd Street (beside the Ted)
- ODU Garage D – 1060 W 45th Street (beside the Ted)
- ODU Garage E – 5000 Bluestone Avenue (beside the football stadium)
- NOTE: The York Street parking garage is full
Waste collection
- Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice. Recycling was canceled for Friday, Sept. 14. It will be picked up on Monday, Sept. 17.
Other openings of note
- All libraries and recreation centers will reopen Saturday for normal operations, with Slover and Broad Creek opening at 9 a.m. Other libraries will open at 10 a.m.
- Norfolk Cares Center will reopen Monday at 7 a.m.
- Nauticus will reopen Saturday
- Virginia Zoo reopens Sunday
- Norfolk Premium Outlets reopen Saturday with normal business hours
PORTSMOUTH
City offices
- City offices will reopen on Monday, Sept. 17
- Trash services will pick back up starting on Monday on a revised schedule:
Monday, September 17 – normal Thursday routes will be collected
Tuesday, September 18 – normal Friday routes will be collected
Wednesday, September 19 – normal Monday routes will be collected
Thursday, September 20 – normal Tuesday routes will be collected
Parking
- The parking garages will resume normal business hours at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. All vehicles parked in city garages must be removed prior to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY
County offices
- County offices will remain open until further notice
Waste Collection
- Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice
SUFFOLK
City offices
- City facilities, including the Suffolk Visitor Center, Executive Airport, recreation facilities and more will reopen Saturday on regularly scheduled hours.
- Suffolk traffic will resume normal operations on Saturday
Waste Collection
- Trash will be picked up on schedule until further notice
- TFC Recycling will not provide pickups on Friday, Sept. 14. That recycling will be picked up on Monday, Sept. 17 instead.
VIRGINIA BEACH
City offices
- Virginia Beach courts will reopen Monday
- The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center will reopen Monday
Parking
- The 9th Street, 30th Street and Town Center parking garages will open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday free of charge until noon on Monday
Waste collection
- Trash collection will go back to a normal schedule next week if the roads are clear of debris
- The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will reopen on Monday at 7 a.m.
YORK COUNTY
Waste collection
- York County Waste Management will remain open until further notice
- Trash and recycling pickup will happen as scheduled until further notice
Parking
- Boats, trailers and motor homes can be parked at the McReynolds Sports Complex, Chisman Creek Park and Kiln Creek Park must be removed from the lots by 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.
North Carolina
CURRITUCK COUNTY
County closings
- Criminal district and small claims courts have been canceled for the week
Waste collection
- Trash pickup in Corolla is canceled until further notice
- All recycling centers will be closed Sept. 13-15, and are expected to reopen Sunday, Sept. 16, weather permitting.
