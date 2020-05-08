City of Norfolk resumes bulk, yard waste pick-up beginning May 11

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk announced on Friday that it is resuming bulk and yard waste pick-up collections beginning the week of May 11.

For bulk waste pickups, residents have to schedule a pickup using the MyNorfolk portal, mobile app or by calling 757-664-6510.

Collections will take place on the resident’s normal trash collection day. Those who set out bulk waste without scheduling a pickup may receive a Notice of Violation, according to city officials.

Pickups may be delayed and the initial bulk waste schedule may be modified with limited collections.

As for yard waste, collections will be picked up on the resident’s normal collection date. If a resident has more than 20 bags, they need to schedule a bulk waste pickup.

Any scheduled pickups not collected, will be picked up the following week. If possible, the city asks that you remove items from the curb that were not collected.

The SPSA’s Norfolk Transfer Station will return to normal operating hours beginning Saturday, May 9.

The hours will be:

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Noon to 4 p.m. reserved for Norfolk residents and Household Hazardous Waste

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

For COVID-19 city updates, monitor the FAQ located on Norfolk.gov.

