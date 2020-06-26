City Hall sit-in to take place in Norfolk demanding ‘release of use-of-force reports’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk City Hall sit-in demonstration demanding the release of Norfolk Police’s use-of-force reports is set to take place on Monday.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. at 810 Union Street.
Event planners expect it to last through the night and ask that participants come prepared with masks, food, water, tents, medical supplies, and sleeping gear.
