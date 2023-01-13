HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday since 1983, falls on the third Monday of every January. This year, that date is January 16. MLK, Jr. Day is considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia and all State offices are closed on this day.

Below is a list of local closings, as well as planned events for MLK, Jr. Day.

Chesapeake

All City offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Chesapeake Visitor Center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be no changes to trash collection schedules.

Hampton

Closings/Schedule Change Information

All Hampton city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

There will be no regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, Jan. 16. Monday’s waste will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Sweeping scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, will be done on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Sweeping scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, will be done Friday, Jan. 20.

The following will be closed Monday, Jan. 16: Yard Waste Site, City Schools, Libraries, Community Centers, Neighborhood Centers, Fort Monroe Pool, Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, DMV Select, Courts, Peninsula Health District and clinics, Air Power Park, and the Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center.

MLK, Jr. Day Events

Celebrate Healthcare EnrollFest

MLK Community Health, Wellness, Medical Clinic Career and Business Resource Fair

Friday January, 13-14, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Hampton Roads Convention Center

Free event

Gamma Upsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. MLK Day of Service

Saturday January, 14, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Tarrant Middle School, 1435 Todds Lane

Open to the public

The sorority will be collecting t-shirts, black tights (adult sizes), deodorant, socks, feminine products, women’s underwear, bookbags, crayons, pencils, notebooks and folders during the event.

Hampton University – Celebrating the Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Concert

Sunday, January 15, 5 p.m.

Robert C. Ogden Auditorium

100 East Queen Street

Open to the public

Hampton University Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Program

Monday, January 16, 10:15 a.m.

Emancipation Oak

Open to the public

1865 Brewing Company – MLK Weekend Discount

Saturday, January 14-15

9 South Mallory Street

January 14-15, 1865 Brewing Company will have a 50% discount on their 1865 Freedom Ale. Opened in 2021, 1865 Brewing Company is the first Black-owned brewery in the Coastal Virginia area.

Newport News

City offices and libraries – closed Monday, Jan. 16

Recreation centers – open regular operating hours

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, Jan. 16. All collections for the week will be delayed one day. Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) – closed Saturday, Jan. 14 through Monday, Jan. 16.

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16; reunite lobby open daily from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visitor Center at Newport News Park – open 9 am – 5 pm.

Norfolk

Closings/Schedule Change Information

The City of Norfolk’s offices will close on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The closures include libraries and recreation centers, the Norfolk Courthouse, Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office and Norfolk Department of Public Health.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, Jan. 17, must be made before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be open on Jan. 16, 8:00 a.m. – noon.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

MLK, Jr. Day Norfolk Events

MLK, Jr. Day Ceremony and Unity March: Attucks Theatre

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. with a ceremony at Attucks Theatre followed by a march to the Martin Luther King, Jr. monument.

The ceremony will include special messages from members of Norfolk City Council, WAVY’s own recently retired news anchor Don Roberts and NPD Assistant Chief Michelle Naughton.

and NPD Assistant Chief Michelle Naughton. Free and open to the public.

A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present its annual concert paying homage to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. at Calvary Revival Church.

Free and open to the public.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday.

Trash Collection – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, January 16, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 18.

All Portsmouth Recreation Centers will be CLOSED on Monday, Jan. 16 EXCEPT the Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, and the Sportsplex Recreation Center.

Suffolk

In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, January 16, 2023.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open Monday, January 16 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Regional Landfill will be open Monday, January 16 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, January 16.

All Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.), the East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center and the Suffolk Parks & Rec Admin Office will be closed Monday, January 16.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, January 16.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, January 16.

Virginia Beach

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: