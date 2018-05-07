Citizens cycle for survival in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Dozens of citizens across Hampton Roads joined 10 On Your Side to “crush cancer” at a fundraising event at One Life Fitness on Virginia Beach Boulevard Sunday afternoon.

The annual Crush Cancer event is a nationwide, indoor cycling event to raise money for cancer research. All of the money raised goes to Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox and Cheryl McLeskey, a cancer survivor, faced off for weeks to see who could raise the most money.