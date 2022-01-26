Cities prepping winter shelters for people experiencing homelessness

An homeless person and her dog watch during a street cleaning from the Los Angeles Sanitation service on February 8, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton organization is working to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe this winter season. Like many others, HELP Incorporated is looking for more volunteers to help keep crucial services like winter shelters open.

Shelters and other resources are facing a triple threat this time of year: back-to-back intense weather systems, a pandemic and a shortage of volunteers.

Matthew Stearn, executive director of HELP Inc., told WAVY News 10 they are always looking for more helping hands, but their volunteer pool suffered throughout 2020 as people tried to navigate the coronavirus.

“In 2020, we had a sharp decline in volunteerism just because people were you know still trying to understand what the pandemic was, how it was going to affect our daily lives,” explained Stearn. “In 2021, we were, you know, looking for that big uptick to come back around, but you know delta variant, omicron, those have challenged our ability to get all of our volunteers back in place.”

Stearn added that many of their volunteers have historically been retirees who fit into vulnerable populations of people who are encouraged to social distance. He said HELP Inc. takes precautions to keep both clients and volunteers safe. He said they’ve never had an outbreak.

“Between masking, physical distancing, taking temperatures, asking all of the COVID questions… we’re providing a safe space for folks to be able to come out,” he said.

While resources are thinned out across the Commonwealth, the need for these services has increased according to Stearn. With more people facing financial hardships, it’s more likely we’ll see an increase of housing crisis situations. An in-demand housing market can also increase rent averages. Once you’re knocked off that balancing act, Stearn says it can be hard to get back into gear.

“Many people think that having a place to live, renting a place, you know owning a home, it’s like riding a bike. You learn it once and you always remember just how to get on that bike and keep riding that bike. It’s just not the case,” he said.

10 On Your Side reached out to cities in Hampton Roads to see what their plans were to help those in a housing crisis with the upcoming winter weather.

City Plans

Norfolk: Those who would have been NEST guests can find help at The Housing Center at Tidewater and the Healthy Hotel Project. Currently housing 100 persons at The Center; an average of 40 additional adults on severe weather nights at The Center; and 75 adults at part of the Healthy Hotel Program (Norfolk’s COVID response program).

Finalizing their plans on Thursday, January 27. Hampton: People experiencing homelessness can contact HELP Inc. at (757) 727-2577.

People experiencing homelessness can contact at (757) 727-2577. Chesapeake: The Chesapeake Area Shelter Team (CAST) is not currently operating due to the Pandemic.

Public safety officials say they are actively keeping an eye out for anyone in a housing crisis, as well during the storm. They encourage anyone with a current housing arrangement to keep it as long as possible so the housing teams are not overwhelmed.

Want to volunteer with HELP Inc? Click here. Donations? Click here.

If your city is not offering services due to the pandemic, you can call the Housing Crisis Hotline at 1-757- 587-4202.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.