Cities, counties declare local emergencies ahead of Florence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hurricane Florence is getting stronger with the Carolinas and Hampton Roads likely to feel its force. Local agencies are preparing now.

The governors of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina have already declared a State of Emergency for their respective states. Monday, some individual cities and counties in the WAVY TV 10 viewing area started declaring their own in preparation for significant impacts from this storm. A local state of emergency declaration triggers emergency powers and authorities under a local emergency ordinance.

10 On Your Side will continue to update this list as we hear from additional jurisdictions.

VIRGINIA

Gloucester

Officials in Gloucester County announced an emergency declaration Monday evening. The declaration allows the county to access state and federal resources as needed.

Norfolk

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander on Tuesday declared a local state of emergency.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth City Manager and Director of Emergency Management Dr. L. Pettis Patton issued a Declaration of Local Emergency Monday, due to the likely threat of Hurricane Florence to the city.

Monday evening, Portsmouth City Council plans to dedicate its scheduled 6 p.m. Public Work Session to the topic of hurricane preparations. The Tuesday, Sept. 11 Public Work Session, the regular City Council meeting and the 9-11 Never Forget Remembrance Ceremony have been cancelled.

NORTH CAROLINA

Chowan County

Chowan County and the Town of Edenton remain under a State of Emergency. The State of Emergency does NOT impose any restrictions including curfew, sale of alcohol and firearms.

Currituck County

Officials declared a state of emergency Monday, and issued an evacuation order for all visitors in the area of Corolla and Carova. That order will take effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The emergency declaration means all alcohol sales are suspended across the county.

Dare County

Dare County Emergency Management ordered a state of emergency Monday, in conjunction with a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents on Hatteras Island. The evacuation order went into effect on Sept. 10 at noon.

The state of emergency includes beach restrictions; everyone must stay out of the water until it is again deemed safe by officials.

To receive notifications directly from Dare County Emergency Management, go to www.darenc.com/emergencyalerts and follow @DareCountyEM on Twitter.