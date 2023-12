PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Someone could have a very merry Christmas indeed.

The Christmas Day Powerball jackpot climbs to $638 million with an estimated $321 million cash value.

Each Powerball ticket cost $2. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Monday at 10:59 p.m. The odds of winning are 1 in 292,201,338.

Saturdays winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18, 53, 6.