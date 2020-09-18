Chopper 10 Roundup: Sept. 18, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What happened in Hampton Roads this past week? Here’s the recap from the skies.

Waves pounded in Monday from Hurricane Paulette. The storm stayed far offshore and headed northeast and out to sea. It has been an active week of tropical weather in the Atlantic.

The Port of Virginia welcomed the CMA CGM Brazil, the largest container vessel to ever visit Virginia and the U.S. East Coast. The ship docked in Portsmouth at the Virginia International Gateway and can hold more than 15,000 containers. Chopper 10 has the view from 600 feet above.

Norfolk Festevents says small, safe, socially distant concerts and events will be returning to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The Thank Goodness We’re Open (TGWO) series will be capped at 250 guests and will include designated social circles for up to four people. All guests will be required to wear a mask except while eating and drinking.

