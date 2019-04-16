Chopper 10 gives aerial view of ODU stadium construction

1  of  3
by: Staff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Progress is being made at the site of the new S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University.

The stadium is really starting to take shape. Steve Ballard told WAVY Sports Director Bruce Rader the final piece of concrete is supposed to be put in place today.

The roofs are already installed and the press box, Ballard says, will be finished within the week.

They are ready to get started on the plumbing and electricity and hope to have the $65 million project complete for the ODU vs. Norfolk State opener on August 31.

Chopper 10 flew over the stadium. Watch the video in the player above.

