CHKD RunWalk helps kids like Truett Haire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY ) — If you’re a parent in Hampton Roads chances are good you’ve taken a child to see a doctor affiliated with Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

This Saturday, WAVY-TV and FOX 43 are proud to support the CHKD Run-Walk for kids.

It’s a big fundraiser for the non-profit hospital, and it helps kids all across Hampton Roads, including Truett Haire.

He is only seven months old and already a regular at CHKD.

“We feel really blessed to have CHKD in the community here,” said his mother, Katie Haire.

Born with a brain that was not fully formed, he arrived in the NICU immediately after birth and stayed for a month.

He’s been back for two surgeries, sees therapists and other specialists weekly, and has to get a lot of hearing aids.

“They get new ones like every three to four weeks when they’re this little cause their ears grow so fast,” she said.

Truett is one of hundreds of thousands of kids who come to the hospital for help.

Last year, more than 650,000 visits were made to CHKD Health System caregivers for routine check-ups, complex illnesses, injuries, chronic conditions and more.



Katie will be among the hundreds running the 8K this year in support of the hospital.

“I mean this hospital literally gave him life, so i just feel i would do whatever i needed to do to be supportive.”

They’ll pound the pavement rain or shine to raise money. This year, to go toward the Behavioral Health Program.

In years’ past they’ve purchased a pediatric ambulance, medical cribs and ventilators for the NICU.

The run-walk will take place at Waterside in Norfolk.

8K Run – 7:15 a.m.

2 Mile Walk – 8 a.m.

8K Awards 1st, 2nd & 3rd Overall – 8:15 a.m.

1 Mile Fun Run for Kids – 8:45 a.m.

Team Awards / Photos – 9:20 a.m.