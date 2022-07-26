NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – CHKD’s Urgent Care at Tech Center will temporarily change its hours due to a staffing shortage, the medical provider announced.

Beginning August 1, the temporary hours at this Newport News location will be Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. and weekend hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All other CHKD Urgent Care Centers will operate as usual from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

CHKD says all of its urgent care locations are experiencing longer than usual wait times. You can go online and save your spot.