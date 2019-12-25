Chincoteague home goes up in flames, one found dead inside

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company responded early Christmas morning to a house fire and later located a body inside the home.

Chincoteague Vol. Fire crews say they were notified of a fire in the 4100 block of Channel Lane at 6:21 a.m.

After entering the home, officials say they located one person inside who had died from apparent ‘thermal injuries’.

Crews were able to contain the fire shortly after.

Officials tell WAVY News the body was taken to the Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials add that an arson investigator responded to the scene, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if this is standard protocol for deadly fires.

The name of the victim will not be released at this time as family notifications are still being made.

