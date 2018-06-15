Children in Virginia Beach can eat lunch free at these locations this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again when children leave school for the summer.
But for some, that means a lack of food on the table.
So Virginia Beach City Public Schools is looking to fill the void with their Summer Food Service Program.
Free breakfast and lunch is available for children 18 years old and younger from Monday through Friday.
The program kicks off on Monday, June 18.
Children don’t have to be enrolled in a Virginia Beach school or in the school division, and there’s no paperwork or identification needed.
Children looking for free meals just need to show up at the designated areas during the designated times.
|School
|Dates
|Food service
|Hours Available
|Newton Elementary
|Mon – Fri,
June 18 – Aug. 17
|Breakfast and lunch
|7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Noon – 1 p.m.
|Diamond Springs Elementary
Williams Elementary
|Mon – Fri,
June 18 – Aug. 17
|Breakfast and lunch
|8 – 9 a.m.
Noon – 1 p.m.
|College Park Elementary
Bayside Middle School
|Mon – Thu,
June 25 – Aug. 2
|Breakfast and lunch
|8 – 9 a.m.
Noon – 1 p.m.
|Bayside High School
Green Run High School
|Mon – Thu,
June 26 – Aug. 13
|Breakfast
|6:30 – 7:30 a.m.
|Birdneck Elementary
Brookwood Elementary
Parkway Elementary
Rosemont Elementary
Bayside Sixth Grade Campus
Luxford Elementary
Shelton Park Elementary
Windsor Oaks Elemntary
Kempsville Meadows Elementary
White Oaks Elementary
Windsor Woods Elementary
|Mon – Thu,
July 9 – Aug. 2
|Breakfast and
lunch
|7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Seatack Elementary
|Mon – Thu,
July 9 – Aug. 2
|Breakfast and
lunch
|8 – 9 a.m.
10 – 11 a.m.
|Green Run Elementary
Holland Elementary
Lynnhaven Elementary
|Tue – Thu,
July 10 – Aug. 2
|Breakfast and lunch
|7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
10 a.m. – 11 a.m
All locations are closed July and Bayside and Green Run high schools are closed July 19.