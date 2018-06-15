Children in Virginia Beach can eat lunch free at these locations this summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again when children leave school for the summer.

But for some, that means a lack of food on the table.

So Virginia Beach City Public Schools is looking to fill the void with their Summer Food Service Program.

Free breakfast and lunch is available for children 18 years old and younger from Monday through Friday.

The program kicks off on Monday, June 18.

Children don’t have to be enrolled in a Virginia Beach school or in the school division, and there’s no paperwork or identification needed.

Children looking for free meals just need to show up at the designated areas during the designated times.

School Dates Food service Hours Available Newton Elementary Mon – Fri,

June 18 – Aug. 17 Breakfast and lunch 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Noon – 1 p.m. Diamond Springs Elementary

Williams Elementary Mon – Fri,

June 18 – Aug. 17 Breakfast and lunch 8 – 9 a.m.

Noon – 1 p.m. College Park Elementary

Bayside Middle School Mon – Thu,

June 25 – Aug. 2 Breakfast and lunch 8 – 9 a.m.

Noon – 1 p.m. Bayside High School

Green Run High School Mon – Thu,

June 26 – Aug. 13 Breakfast 6:30 – 7:30 a.m. Birdneck Elementary

Brookwood Elementary

Parkway Elementary

Rosemont Elementary

Bayside Sixth Grade Campus

Luxford Elementary

Shelton Park Elementary

Windsor Oaks Elemntary

Kempsville Meadows Elementary

White Oaks Elementary

Windsor Woods Elementary Mon – Thu,

July 9 – Aug. 2 Breakfast and

lunch 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Seatack Elementary Mon – Thu,

July 9 – Aug. 2 Breakfast and

lunch 8 – 9 a.m.

10 – 11 a.m. Green Run Elementary

Holland Elementary

Lynnhaven Elementary Tue – Thu,

July 10 – Aug. 2 Breakfast and lunch 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

10 a.m. – 11 a.m

All locations are closed July and Bayside and Green Run high schools are closed July 19.