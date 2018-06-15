Children in Virginia Beach can eat lunch free at these locations this summer

Breaking News
by: WAVY News Staff

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again when children leave school for the summer.

But for some, that means a lack of food on the table.

So Virginia Beach City Public Schools is looking to fill the void with their Summer Food Service Program.

Free breakfast and lunch is available for children 18 years old and younger from Monday through Friday.

The program kicks off on Monday, June 18. 

Children don’t have to be enrolled in a Virginia Beach school or in the school division, and there’s no paperwork or identification needed.

Children looking for free meals just need to show up at the designated areas during the designated times.

SchoolDatesFood serviceHours Available
Newton ElementaryMon – Fri,
June 18 – Aug. 17		Breakfast and lunch7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Noon – 1 p.m.
Diamond Springs Elementary
Williams Elementary		Mon – Fri,
June 18 – Aug. 17		Breakfast and lunch8 – 9 a.m.
Noon – 1 p.m.
College Park Elementary
Bayside Middle School		Mon – Thu,
June 25 – Aug. 2		Breakfast and lunch8 – 9 a.m.
Noon – 1 p.m.
Bayside High School
Green Run High School		Mon – Thu,
June 26 – Aug. 13		Breakfast6:30 – 7:30 a.m.
Birdneck Elementary
Brookwood Elementary
Parkway Elementary
Rosemont Elementary
Bayside Sixth Grade Campus
Luxford Elementary
Shelton Park Elementary
Windsor Oaks Elemntary
Kempsville Meadows Elementary
White Oaks Elementary
Windsor Woods Elementary		Mon – Thu,
July 9 – Aug. 2		Breakfast and
lunch		7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Seatack ElementaryMon – Thu,
July 9 – Aug. 2		Breakfast and
lunch		8 – 9 a.m.
10 – 11 a.m.
Green Run Elementary
Holland Elementary
Lynnhaven Elementary		Tue – Thu,
July 10 – Aug. 2		Breakfast and lunch7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
10 a.m. – 11 a.m

All locations are closed July and Bayside and Green Run high schools are closed July 19. 

